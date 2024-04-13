Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 218 Shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.67% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CLOI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,758. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. VanEck CLO ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $52.98.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

