Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys 308 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,573,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.28. 2,140,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.76 and its 200 day moving average is $281.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

