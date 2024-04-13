Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys 432 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up 5.1% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.1 %

BLDR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

