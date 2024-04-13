Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,442 Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

PBUS traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. 13,878 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $28.08.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.