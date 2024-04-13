Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,703 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.13. 2,217,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,615. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.79. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $117.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

