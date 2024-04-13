Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,625 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 322,041 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.