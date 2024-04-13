Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

PEP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.10. 5,453,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

