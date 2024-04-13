Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.44. 825,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,936. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.