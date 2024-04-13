Altus Wealth Group LLC Invests $223,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 374 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,592,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,621,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $541.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.22. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

