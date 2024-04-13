Altus Wealth Group LLC Invests $306,000 in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned 0.42% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYLD. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PYLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 372,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,083. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

