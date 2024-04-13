Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,262 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after buying an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,601,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after buying an additional 558,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after buying an additional 418,536 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,807 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

