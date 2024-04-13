Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 170 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.54. 402,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,172. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

