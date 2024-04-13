Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 965 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.1% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 101,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 855,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,503. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

