AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

AMB Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29.

Get AMB Financial alerts:

AMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It provides savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.