Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Receives $24.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

AMAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,931,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,122,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,084,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 262,683 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

