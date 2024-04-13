AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

DIT stock opened at $173.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.50. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMCON Distributing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

