Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMED traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $91.90. 157,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.50. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $96.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $302,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amedisys by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $124,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

