American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,312. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

