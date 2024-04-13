American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.62.

Get American Express alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $218.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of American Express by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,313.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,210,000 after acquiring an additional 714,370 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $294,856,000 after buying an additional 102,132 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.