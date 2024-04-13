American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW) Short Interest Down 22.4% in March

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
American Oncology Network Stock Up 14.5 %
AONCW traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.33. 11,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,747. American Oncology Network has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34.
About American Oncology Network
