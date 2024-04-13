American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW) Short Interest Down 22.4% in March

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

American Oncology Network Stock Up 14.5 %

AONCW traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.33. 11,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,747. American Oncology Network has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34.

Get American Oncology Network alerts:

About American Oncology Network

(Get Free Report)

See Also

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

Receive News & Ratings for American Oncology Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Oncology Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.