America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRMT. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.67. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $127.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.24). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at America’s Car-Mart

In related news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell acquired 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $198,970.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,222.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell bought 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,970.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,222.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,617.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,763,672.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,922 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 312,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 776.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 43,591 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $3,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth about $2,705,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

