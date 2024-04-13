Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $267.28. 2,140,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.38. The company has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

