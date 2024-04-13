Analysts Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Target Price at $85.46

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Centene alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $70.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Get Free Report

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.