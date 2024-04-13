Analysts Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Price Target at $206.00

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $221.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

