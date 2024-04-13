ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,286 shares of company stock worth $9,274,370. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after purchasing an additional 191,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,074,000 after purchasing an additional 156,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $4,466,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.88. 94,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,385. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 0.79.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

