Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Update

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Annexon Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,629. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $538.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.14. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $49,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 33.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 224,156 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 33.2% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 224,156 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

