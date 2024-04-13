Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ (APLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.60.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $29,262.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $3,743,526.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $60,452,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 422,279 shares of company stock worth $26,174,364. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after buying an additional 1,840,498 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after buying an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,206,000 after purchasing an additional 852,331 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.