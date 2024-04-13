Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 28% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.04 million and $365.58 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00056835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00020023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.