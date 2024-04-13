Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.33.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,854,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

