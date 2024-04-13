Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of APLT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 664,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,273. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,389.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,984.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,389.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 458,104 shares of company stock worth $2,469,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Further Reading

