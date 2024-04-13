Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Stock Price Down 1%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 309 ($3.91). Approximately 38,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 79,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($3.95).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptitude Software Group from GBX 565 ($7.15) to GBX 470 ($5.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £180.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,500.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 311.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,142.86%.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.