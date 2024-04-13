ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $164.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARCB. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.85.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $149.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average is $122.29.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 6.07%.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

