Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

ARES has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ares Management from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.17.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $131.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.79.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,263,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,300,871 shares of company stock valued at $173,683,187. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Ares Management by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 149,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,829,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 31,124 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

