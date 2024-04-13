Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 941,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $46,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,491.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $74,291. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after buying an additional 41,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 165,964 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.36. 266,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,263. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.62 million, a PE ratio of -207.16 and a beta of 0.99. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,639.67%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

