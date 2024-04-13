Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.19. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

