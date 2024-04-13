Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,610,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 1.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $583,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.58. The company had a trading volume of 896,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,359. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $256.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.23.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

