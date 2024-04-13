ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0674

ASD (ASD) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $44.52 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010852 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00015808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,788.10 or 0.99936991 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001171 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06798768 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,098,570.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

