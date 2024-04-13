Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,048,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

