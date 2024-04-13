ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $30.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $961.84. 1,031,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,211. The company has a market cap of $379.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $958.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $781.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

