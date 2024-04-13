AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Monday, January 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
AstroNova Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Stephen M. Petrarca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,277.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of AstroNova
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AstroNova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AstroNova by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
