Atco Ltd. (ACO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on June 30th

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Atco Price Performance

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter.

