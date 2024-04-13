AtriCure’s (ATRC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.57.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AtriCure

AtriCure Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.38.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $45,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $45,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,116 shares of company stock valued at $468,797 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.