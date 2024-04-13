AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AEYE has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

AEYE stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.97 million, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

