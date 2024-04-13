Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Avangrid has a payout ratio of 72.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,778.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

