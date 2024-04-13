Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stake Cut by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,166 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $86.77. 224,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,418. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.