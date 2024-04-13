AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,169,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,113,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,274,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after purchasing an additional 72,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

