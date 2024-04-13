Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

BCSF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. 493,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 88.42%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

