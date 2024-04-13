Bank of America Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$80.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.44.

Get Cameco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$68.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$33.83 and a 12 month high of C$72.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.60. The stock has a market cap of C$29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of C$844.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.6943044 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cameco

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$1,440,350.10. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total transaction of C$3,162,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$1,440,350.10. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,228. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.