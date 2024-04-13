Bank of America Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $194.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $187.00 to $194.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.96.

FSLR opened at $182.48 on Wednesday. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $125,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,515,000 after buying an additional 111,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $927,972,000 after buying an additional 179,035 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $369,024,000 after buying an additional 211,755 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

