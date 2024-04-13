Bank of America Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$18.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.60.

LUN stock opened at C$15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.18 and a 52-week high of C$16.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

